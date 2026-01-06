SLBC meeting Jan. 8 in Douglas to include public comment period on wind leases

While public comment was not scheduled during the last special executive session held by the Wyoming State Board of Land Commissioners Dec. 18 in Cheyenne, a public comment period is on the agenda for the Thursday, Jan. 8 meeting at 10 a.m. in Douglas.

Dubbed another special meeting, commissioners Gov. Mark Gordon, Secretary of State Chuck Gray, State Auditor Kristi Racines, State Treasurer Curt Meier and Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder will meet at the Douglas Library Meeting Room No. 1.

The only items on the agenda are policy matters to consider “Proposed Rule Changes,” “Grazing and Agricultural Leasing” and “Special Use Leasing,” Oil & Gas Matters of a “Lease Term Extension, Laramie County – Oil and Gas Lease No. 20-00299, Phoenix Energy One, LLC,” and, at the end of the agenda under Miscellaneous Matters, is “1. Public Comment Regarding Wind Leasing.”

This comment period may have been scheduled to allow Converse County and other residents the opportunity to voice their opinions regarding the State’s land leases to Pronghorn H2 Clean Energy Wind Project – leases which were shut down last month when District Court Judge Scott Peasley issued a decision in December. Peasley overturned a state lease for wind turbines as part of the hydrogen extraction/jet fuel project proposed near Glenrock.

State of Wyoming officials and Pronghorn officials decided to appeal Peasley’s ruling.

For more information or to view the agenda, visit https://lands.wyo.gov/boards/state-board-of-land-commissioners