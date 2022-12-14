Spending Saturday Visiting With Santa
Converse County Library courtesy photo
This group of enthusiastic children are delighted to spend their Saturday with Santa Claus at the Converse County Library in Glenrock. Miss Rita Heath, children’s librarian, held a holiday party full of treats and stories, and the Big Man himself, for the community’s children.
By:
Independent staff
Category:
Glenrock Independent
