Spending Saturday Visiting With Santa

Published by Cinthia Stimson on Wed, 12/14/2022 - 13:01

Converse County Library courtesy photo

This group of enthusiastic children are delighted to spend their Saturday with Santa Claus at the Converse County Library in Glenrock. Miss Rita Heath, children’s librarian, held a holiday party full of treats and stories, and the Big Man himself, for the community’s children.

By: 
Independent staff

Category:

Glenrock Independent

Physical Address:506 W. Birch, Glenrock, WY 82637 Mailing Address: PO Box 109, Douglas, WY 82633 Phone: (307) 436-2211

The Glenrock Independent is located in the Bronco Building

Office hours: Monday, Wednesday, Friday - 10:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday - 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Subscriber Login