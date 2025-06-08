State Fair returns with Ranch Rodeo, PRCA, other fan favorites

The Wyoming State Fair is celebrating its 120th anniversary Aug. 12-16.

Along with the annual carnival and vendors throughout the fairgrounds, the returning events taking place in the Ford Grandstands Arena consist of the Wyoming Ranch Rodeo Finals, PRCA Rodeo, Demolition Derby, and the return of the State Fair Foundation’s Concert Night.

RANCH RODEO

The Ranch Rodeo is a popular event. It was dropped from the line up for a few years, but three years ago it was brought back thanks to volunteers.

The rodeo finals are on Tuesday, Aug. 12, at 7 p.m. Children under 12 get in free. Admission is $10 ages 13 through adults.

Before the event (at 6:30 p.m.) will be a Calcutta.

Ranch Rodeo Director Waive Shepperson said, “We’re going for about 10 teams this year.”

Shepperson also mentioned that Ranch Rodeo possibly has the second biggest turn out of fans during State Fair, next to the Demolition Derby.

PRCA RODEO

After 65 years of being a premier event, the PRCA Rodeo is returning to the grandstands for a 66th year.

“It has been a PRCA (rodeo) for 65 years, but over 100 years there has at least been some sort of rodeo,” PRCA Rodeo Director Rebecca Podio explained.

Since 2021, this rodeo has been put on by the State Fair itself, and they are making sure things and people from all over the state are involved.

PRCA is on both Wednesday and Thursday nights, Aug. 13-14. The first night’s pre-show is at 6 p.m. and the rodeo starts at 7 p.m. On PRCA’s second evening, the preshow is at 6:30 p.m. and the event starts at 7 p.m. Admission t is $20 a night or $30 for both nights.

Over the course of both nights, such as mutton busting, “tough enough to wear pink” night, military appreciation night, Miss Rodeo Wyoming’s appearance, and others will be featured.

THE CONCERT IS BACK!

After five years of being absent from the State Fair, the concert is coming back.

The 2025 headliner of the State fair Foundation event is Mickey and the Motorcars.

This band was formed in Idaho, and is now based in Texas. They perform songs that are a mix of country, rock, folk and bluegrass. Tris Munsick and the Innocents will open, with the night of music beginning at 7 p.m. Aug. 15.

Admission is $30 for pre-sale tickets, $35 for on-site tickets, $50 for Dancing in the Dirt in front of the stage, and $200 for VIP tickets that come with WSF swag and special privileges.

DEMOLITION DERBY

Coming up on its 42nd year, the Demolition Derby is returning as loud and raucous as ever.

“I know we sell out every year, usually, as far as fans. I believe the grandstands seat around 3,500 people. And that’s just in the stands,” Demo Derby Event Director Pat Evans said.

Last year was the first year that trucks were included in the derby, and considering they were a big hit, they will be included again this year.

The derby payout is $25,000.

“Every year we try to increase it a little bit to make it more enticing for drivers,” he said.

All the usual classes will be returning. The rules of participating are posted on the Wyoming State Fair website, and participants can register anytime until the day of the derby.

This year’s derby is set to take place on Saturday, Aug. 16, at 6 p.m.

Admission is $20 with more information on https://wystatefair.com

If you’re interested in getting your tickets ahead of time, visit https://wystatefair.saffire.com/p/tickets as there are multiple options and packages available, as well as individual tickets for all of the above-mentioned events.

Please note: The 2025 Wyoming State Fair Official Guide is out now and packed with great information! Look for digital versions on the Glenrockind.com website or at the douglas-budget.com website, or in print magazines available for free around our towns. The book contains complete daily schedules for the State Fair!