STRENGTH IN NUMBERS: Herder track overcomes blustery wind, cold morning to meet 44 PRs in Casper

Unlike years past, the temperatures were somewhat comfortable by afternoon and the ground was dry in the Glenrock High School track & field teams return to Casper last week. However, it was the wind that stole the show and destroyed times but the Herders still made it a great day at April 6 at the annual Glen Legler Early Bird Meet.

The Converse County crew didn’t have a State prequal for the first time. However, just as important, the Herders set 44 personal-best times and distances against nearly 1,000 athletes competing, mostly from 4A.

The event was loaded with tough competition from some of the biggest programs in Wyoming which included Kelly Walsh, Thunder Basin, Laramie, Natrona County, Rock Springs, Cheyenne South, Douglas, Torrington, Riverton, Wyoming Indian, Wind River, Newcastle, Moorcroft and Wright. Kelly Walsh won the girls title with 114.5 points and Glenrock was 11th. Laramie took the boys title at 104 points and the Headers were eighth out of 14 with 23 points.

Boys

One of the best runners on campus had the best finish for Glenrock. Junior Owen Partridge captured second place by crushing his 800m PR by five seconds at 2:07.10, just five seconds out of first.

Partridge also captured third in the 3,200m. His time is 11:02.02 was also the fastest among 3A runners.

Caden Tillard was solid in both hurdles. He took fifth in the 300m in 44.19 and ninth in the 110m at 18.38.

The Herders also scored points in the sprint medley relay. The quartet of Koi Horn, Talon Humphrey, Easton Low and Sivage took home fourth with a 4:00.89.

In field events, Carson Tomlin was among the best when he finished fifth with a height of 5 feet, 9 inches. Ward also made the top 10 at 5-7 and Low posted a 5-5.

Declan Federer had a career day in discus where he made it to finals. He almost got a State bid when he launched a personal-record 131-11 to earn sixth. Joel Williams was the best Herder in shot put with a mark of 37-5.5.

Brady Dona was among the best sprinters of all schools. The senior had the fastest 3A time and was 14th out of 231 in the 100m where he clocked an 11.94.

The Herders were also led by Dona in the 200m. He had the best 3A time and was ninth among 160 runners with a 24.17.

Glenrock had two athletes finish in the top 13 of the 400m. Haiden Ward was seventh overall at 56.69 and Easton Sivage followed at 58.53.

Girls

Gillian Holman was among the leaders to set new marks. The senior crushed her seeded time in 1,600m by nine seconds and finished 16th with a time of 6:30.88. It was the best time among all non-4A teams.

Michelle Bishop was 38th out of 153 sprinters in the 100m at 14.59 seconds. Emma Seestie set a PR right behind her at 14.92.

Seestie was the fastest Herder in the 200m when she clocked a 31.51. Bishop followed this time around at 31.79.

Bishop cleared another PR in 100m hurdles where she was 17th overall in 19.06 seconds. It was the fifth fastest in 3A schools in the race.

Junior Sheridan Sarvey had a fantastic run in 300m hurdles where she beat her PR by three seconds to finish 13th at 55.64. Junior Taitum Helmey was next in 56.21.

In field events, Sarvey delivered a huge effort in discus. She only missed a State prequal by five feet but she crushed her PR in taking fifth with a toss of 108-7. Peyton Dona also scored a PR at 86-8.

Senior Malorey Lawrence made the top 10 in high jump with a height of 4-7. Aspyn Survis hit a new mark in pole vault at 6-6.

Helmey was the top Herder in triple jump where she captured eighth with a leap of 32-2.75. Sophomore Bailey Cornella was next at 29-0.25.

Glenrock will get a chance to compete in front of its home crowd once again at the annual Finch-Lehner Invite beginning at 10 a.m. April 10.