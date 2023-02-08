Take Me Out to the Ballgame
Glenrock Little League Minor’s pitcher Evan Barth fires some heat from the hill during this season’s hometown baseball season.
Brayden Fernandez is all smiles as he leaves the dugout during Glenrock baseball action this season.
Annette Johnson courtesy photos
Glenrock Minors Little League Baseball Team
Glenrock Independent
