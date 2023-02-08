Take Me Out to the Ballgame

Published by Cinthia Stimson on Wed, 08/02/2023 - 12:36

Glenrock Little League Minor’s pitcher Evan Barth fires some heat from the hill during this season’s hometown baseball season.

Brayden Fernandez is all smiles as he leaves the dugout during Glenrock baseball action this season.

By: 
Annette Johnson courtesy photos

Glenrock Minors Little League Baseball Team

Category:

Glenrock Independent

Physical Address:506 W. Birch, Glenrock, WY 82637 Mailing Address: PO Box 109, Douglas, WY 82633 Phone: (307) 436-2211

The Glenrock Independent is located in the Bronco Building

Office hours: Monday, Wednesday, Friday - 10:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday - 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Subscriber Login