Tigers scratch out 2-point win over Herd

Sweat flew from the player’s head in time to the bouncing of the basketball she dribbled on the court Friday night. Her eyes watched her teammates. She was looking for an opening, just one move to take her team to the win Friday night.

It was the end of the fourth quarter with just over a minute on the clock. The seconds ticked by, almost in slow motion. Things were tight. The refs were making calls left and right.

It wasn’t meant to be. The Lady Herders dropped the game to the Niobrara County Lusk Lady Tigers by just two points, 38-36. It was a great game jammed-packed full of effort, especially in the fourth quarter.

“I love that stuff, it’s the whole point of basketball, it’s the competitiveness of it, the adrenaline,” junior Adelaide Williams said following the two-point loss to the Tigers.

Williams said the Lady Herd was determined to give the game their all, one way or another.

“A couple of weeks ago we lost by three points to Pine (Bluffs). We decided we’re just not doing that again. It’s not fair for Ann-Marie (Young) to have to make (all the points). Me, Abbi (Cerney) and Emma Wieser) decided we’d step up and we’d make them pay, so that’s what we did,” she said.

“We played defense real well. I mean, they could have dropped 60 on us but we held them way under what we thought we would. It’s not all about scoring right now. We’re working on shooting. If we can hold you to a lower number, we’ll win,” she stated confidently.

Coach Peter Fenster said the group of girls just has to figure out how to win.

“We had it. We were up by 5 and we let it slip. The girls are mad, because they knew they had it. The effort was there. It’s just hit or miss. It hurts when you lose by two, but it’s better to lose by two points than 40. Our defense was definitely working. We had some turnovers and didn’t make a couple of shots. It is what it is,” Fenster said.

The Lady Herd played a second game away on Saturday against Tongue River, losing again by a score of 53-33. No other information is available from coach Fenster at this time.