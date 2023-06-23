Tornado reportedly touches down at North Antelope Rochelle Mine
File photo.
A tornado reportedly touched down at the North Antelope Rochelle Mine (NARM) just after 6 p.m. tonight (June 23), approximately 68 miles north of Douglas on WYO59.
According to police, emergency personnel and law enforcement have responded from Thunder Basin, Casper, Douglas and Gillette, as well as Converse and Campbell counties.
Injuries have been reported. Early reports include that busses may have been involved. The extent of the tornado damage is unknown at this time.
This report will be updated as more information becomes available.
