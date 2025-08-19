Town’s annual ‘Appreciation Night’ set for 6 p.m. Saturday

The Town of Glenrock’s Appreciation Night begins at 6 p.m. Saturday Aug. 23 in the Glenrock Town Square.

Town Square Event Coordinator Chevy Walton said the Lion’s Club will be providing food, Merrily the Clown will be doing face painting, and the town is giving out small Dippin’ Dots treats to the kids. There will also be a glitter tattoo vendor and while there is a charge for that, it’s not much, starting at $1 and up. Everything else on this night is free, thanks to the folks at the town.

Glenrock’s Peyton Phillips will take to the stage at 7 p.m. as the opening act for the band jackrabbit., featuring Kieran and Dermot Mulroney, who will go on at 8 p.m.

Walton said these are the last concerts of the Rock the Glen series for the season.

Be sure to bring your lawn chairs, blankets and bug spray, and plan on spending the evening at the Square.