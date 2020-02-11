Town Hall closed due to positive coronavirus case
As of Nov. 2, Glenrock Town Hall is closed to the public until further notice, according to Town Clerk Tammy Taylor.
A Town Hall employee tested positive for COVID-19.
“Doors will be locked, the window will remain open and all other business will be conducted via phone or email.
For more information call 307-436-9294 or email Taylor at ttaylor@glenrock.org
