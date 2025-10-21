Town included in $320 million-plus lawsuit: EPTC files suit for allegedly stealing QSF platform trade secrets, conspiracy

The Town of Glenrock, Mayor Bruce Roumell, Glenrock Attorney Amy Iberlin and Flatirons Bank of Colorado are named among the 15 defendants in a $320 million lawsuit for allegedly committing racketeering, violating trade secrets, conspiracy and other allegations, according to a complaint filed by Eastern Point Trust Company (EPTC).

The civil suit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia Oct. 16. That recently filed civil lawsuit, apparently stemming from the private investigation into the Qualified Settlement Fund (QSF) activities of Flatiron Bank, comes on the heels of another court action, though the details of that one are more obscure at this point due to the government shutdown.

Iberlin, who works at Williams, Porter, Day & Neville in Casper, was asked Oct. 20 if she was aware of being named as a defendant in the lawsuit filed by EPTC and if she had any comment on it.

Iberlin said simply, “Yes. I saw that.”

She then asked if the Independent had seen “the lawsuit filed by Flatirons Bank about a month ago?” She was apparently referencing the earlier, separate suit that may have triggered the filing of the more recent one.

In that older one, according to Justia.com, Flatirons Bank filed an antitrust lawsuit against EPTC in U.S. District Court for the District of Wyoming Sept. 22.

Flatirons’ suit alleges “monopolistic and non-competitive behavior by EPTC, according to a press release issued by Flatirons Bank last month.

In the more recent civil suit, EPTC claims former clients and others conspired to illegally create their own QSF platform using the company’s proprietary software, systems and documents. Because the suit was only recently filed, the 14 defendants have not filed their responses to the allegations.

Details of both cases revolve around allegations of improper activities related to the QSF program, which the Town of Lovell initially participated in, but later backed out, and the Town of Glenrock then served as the sponsoring governmental entity needed under the law.

PACER (Public Access to Court Electronic Records online) was inaccessible Monday, and the U.S. District Court for the District of Wyoming (Casper office) was also not accepting calls so attempts to verify the two suits were hindered.

An Oct. 20 call to Roumell requesting comment regarding the EPTC lawsuit went to voicemail but was later returned.

“I cannot comment,” the mayor stated.

Previously, the Independent reported on the town being sued for non-compliance in providing public records (July 30 edition), related to the controversy and private investigation involving the town and Flatirons Bank. The suit resulted in the town releasing mostly unredacted texts and email exchanges between the parties involved in the latest suit.

More coverage will be provided in the Oct. 29 edition of the Glenrock Independent and the Douglas Budget.