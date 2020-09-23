Town nears completion of road construction

The Town of Glenrock has nearly completed work on a set of road improvement projects which had closed off roughly a half-dozen of the town’s main streets off and on for the past couple months.

Two projects were underway. One was funded by Wyoming’s Abandoned Mine Lands program; the other was led by the town and funded through a State Loan and Investment Board grant in addition to city funding.

The AML project had been focused on rotomilling and repaving 4th, 5th, 6th and Platte Streets.

The city project was focused on repaving sections of S. 3rd Street and Cedar Street as well as the installation of new water lines and sewer lines in alleyways like the alley between 2nd and 3rd Streets.

Both projects required sections of the streets to be closed off and motorists have been required to take detours to get around town.

Some residents took to social media to complain they weren’t happy the construction had taken so long, and they considered the detours and closed streets to be more than inconvenient.

Hannah Wadsworth, who lives on S. 3rd Street, said she wasn’t able to park in front of her house from June until the beginning of September.

“We had to park at the rec center if there was room or down a few blocks,” she said.

Now, however, much of the work is done. Many of the streets which were closed off are now reopened with freshly paved roads.

Mayor Bruce Roumell said he expects the sewer line installation to be completed possibly next month.