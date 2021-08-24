Town's pre-termination hearing for Theel postponed due to illness
By:
Cinthia Stimson, editor, cinthia@glenrockind.com
A pretermination hearing between the Town of Glenrock and Glenrock Police Chief David Theel set for tomorrow, Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. has been postponed due to a COVID-19 illness, according to Town Clerk Tammy Taylor.
Taylor said "Due to a health issue, the hearing has been continued."
She said a new date for the pretermination hearing will be announced once it is rescheduled. Taylor is not at liberty to release any other information at this time.
Glenrock Independent
