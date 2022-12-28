Tractor Supply awards $500 to Glenrock FFA Alumni

The Glenrock FFA Alumni group was recently awarded a $500 grant from Tractor Supply to aid them in their startup mission.

The mission of the National FFA Alumni Association is to support and advocate for agricultural education and FFA through gifts of time, talent and financial resources at the local, state and national levels.

An FFA Alumni chapter helps to rally the local community around agricultural education and FFA activities. FFA Alumni and supporters chapters also provide a helping hand to FFA advisors in coordinating activities for the local FFA chapter.

There are many benefits to being a supporter of FFA. Helping FFA members grow their dreams and realize their potential is only the start of membership in FFA Alumni. Other benefits of membership include educational opportunities, discounts and exclusive chances to travel the world.

There are many companies that support FFA and give discounts to FFA Alumni members, as well.

The main goal of the Glenrock FFA Alumni right now is to help our members in their SAE projects. SAE stands for Supervised Agricultural Experience. There are five different degrees the members have to work through. Along with their SAE projects, they have to make money, volunteer service hours and compete in state competitions. In this step, the alumni have created a project sale to help our students sell their projects. We also have a dream of building a barn with corrals and a classroom in which all CCSD students can benefit from. The ideas and possibilities are endless.

The Glenrock FFA Alumni founding members are Devonie Mueller, Laurie Lindsey, Marcie Smith, Nicole Williams, Sara Wondra, Coley Wondra, Erin Dona, Jared Williams, Brad Mueller, Shon Lindsey, Ryan Smith, Jim Dona, Tait Helmey, Jilian Helmey, Marlon Winger, Nancy Winger, Kelsey Ticknor, Jody Young and Todd Young.