Trinkle Brass Works dazzle during library’s first concert in over a year

The effect of the heart-rending Tango melodies was visible on audience members’ faces as Trinkle Brass Works musicians filled the Converse County Library Meeting Hall in Glenrock with both slow and emotional, and quick lively pieces of the traditional Argentinian music.

While the music itself was more than enough to grip the audience’s attention, the fact that the show was the first live concert the Glenrock Library has held since December of 2019 didn’t go unnoticed by spectators.

“This is the first time I’ve done a live thing in a long time,” audience member Brenda Huck said after the concert. “It’s really nice, it’s so great.”

Trinkle Brass Works played seven songs, all fitting underneath a Tango-genre umbrella.

Tango music originated in Argentina in the late 1800s with influence from both regional folk music and European classical dance music.

The audiene members absorbed the lively pieces which written by Spanish, American and European composers.

The library’s Adult Program Coordinator Tamara Lehner exclaimed she was overjoyed to be getting back to doing live concerts and events.

“People have felt pinned,”

she said. “They’ve felt isolated and you get cabin fever because you can’t go out, can’t do anything. It’s the same thing night after night.”

Lehner said the turnout for the April 12 concert was relatively small, but she understood that people are slow to come back to live, populated events.

Along with the concert, the library recently held a Ukrainian-themed Easter egg decoration craft around the holiday, and had its first live Book and Brew Club meeting.

Lehner said it’s been a lot of fun to start having in-person events again, but that Zoom meetings were vital to help support the library’s patrons during the height of the pandemic.

Still, in-person events aren’t without limitations.

“We are, of course, trying to limit the number of attendees so we can socially distance,” she said. “We encourage masks but we’re not going to turn anyone away that doesn’t have one.”

Steven Trinkle, owner and director of Trinkle Brass Works, said his band has felt the sting of COVID-related limitations all around the country.

“We’re restricted to how many people we can have in place,” he said. “But it’s still important to play, it’s still important to come here.”

The library plans to continue their streak of live events, with upcoming Mother’s Day card-crafting classes in the Glenrock and Douglas buildings April 24.

Then, they’ll hold a gardening event planned for April 27 and 29, during which a master gardener will teach participants which species to plant to attract hummingbirds, butterflies and honey bees.

“People miss those face-to-face experiences,” Lehner said. “Getting together with friends.”