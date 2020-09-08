Two Glenrock residents die in accident Saturday night

Two Glenrock residents died in a fatal accident on US 20/87 near mile post 163 Saturday evening.

Linda Flores, 63, and Jim Conner, 53, were travelling south on the highway on a tri-motorcycle, when the bike turned suddenly into the northbound lane for an unknown reason, Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Randy Starkey said Sunday morning.

The cycle ran head-on into an SUV travelling northbound driven by Glenrock resident Samuel Davies.

The call came into WHP at 6:14 p.m. and the collision occurred south of the Crossroads Veterinary Clinic.

Flores and Conner were both wearing helmets. Starkey said the couple died at the scene.

Davies was transported to Wyoming Medical Center in Casper with injuries sustained in the crash.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, according to Starkey.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.