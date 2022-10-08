Udderly the best fair in Wyoming starts this week

The event most of us look forward to all year long is finally here, folks – the 110th Wyoming State Fair begins this week.

Whether you go for the carnival rides for yourself or the kids, the smashing fun of the demolition derby, the thrilling action of the PRCA Rodeo, the traditional 4-H/FFA animal events or the incredible headliner concert, there is, without a doubt, certainly something for everyone of all ages at Wyoming’s premier annual celebration.

While WSF’s official dates are Aug. 16-20, many fair-related events actually start Saturday, Aug. 13, including arts and crafts displays and the WDGA Dairy Goat Shows (for a full schedule, see the Wyoming State Fair Book 2022 in this issue of the Douglas Budget and Glenrock Independent, or visit https://www.douglas-budget.com/special/wyoming_state_fair_book/page_8223...).

This year’s headliner act is none other than Australia’s country music singer/songwriter Morgan Evans.

Evans, 37, released a self-titled debut studio album in March 2014, which peaked at number 20 on the ARIA Albums Chart. In 2019, he won the ARIA Award for Best Country Album for his second studio album, Things That We Drink To.

Evans is likely most known for his songs Kiss Somebody, Day Drunk, Love Is Real, and Dance With Me. Dance With Me is performed with his wife, Kelsea Ballerini, who is an American country music star.

Evans’ concert premiers Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. at the Ford Grandstand Arena. For $20 tickets, visit https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/21002/wyoming-state-fair and concert gates open at 6 p.m. for seating.

The PRCA Rodeo Aug. 17-18, 7 p.m. at the Ford Grandstand Arena draws the best of the best cowgirls and cowboys on horseback competing for a $24,000 payout.

If you want to see some seriously impressive action in bull riding, barrel racing, bareback and saddle bronc riding, steer roping, steer wrestling, tie-down and team roping, you most definitely will not want to miss this glorious western event. Admission is $30 for a two-day pass or $20 per day if purchased one day at a time.

Another notable competition is that of Wyoming’s top rodeo queens competing for the 2023 state tile of Miss Rodeo Wyoming.

Laramie’s Madelaine McElwee is the reigning 2022 queen.

There will be various interviews, speeches and appearances of all of the young women vying for the crown throughout the fair Aug. 15-18. The winner will be crowned during the PRCA rodeo the evening of Aug. 18.

If the smell of exhaust and burning rubber gets your juices flowing and your heart racing, be sure to get your $20 tickets in advance for the screaming metal-on-metal action at the annual Demolition Derby Aug. 20 at 6 p.m. This event will also take place in the Ford Grandstand Arena and gates open for seating at 5 p.m.

According to WSF officials there with be at least a couple of new rides at the carnival this year, which opens Aug. 16 at noon on the midway. There are various prices/packages available for those who need to ride daily to get their carnival ride fixes – visit https://wystatefair.com to find one that suits you!

Admission to the fair is $8/per day for adults and $3/per day per child. Other combinations for entry are available. Visit the website mentioned above for more options.

As always, there will be food aplenty at the State Fair – fan favorites such as corn dogs, funnel cakes, cotton candy, nachos, hamburgers, kabobs and more. Adult beverages will still be available on the fairgrounds as in past years.

Keep in mind it’s going to be hot during fair week. Weather.com is predicting anywhere from the high 80s to mid-90s, so dress for the weather and be sure to stay hydrated as you make the most of the best fair in the West!