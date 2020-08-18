Unofficial Converse County Primary Election Results (Converse County ONLY)

Published by Cinthia Stimson on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 22:18
By: 
Cinthia Stimson, cinthia@glenrockind.com

The following are the unofficial election results for *Converse County, Aug. 18, 2020 (Converse County results ONLY):

U.S. Senator - Republican
Robert G. Short
 
U.S. Representative - Republican
Liz Cheney
 
Rep SD 02 - Republican
Brian Boner
 
Rep HD 03 - Republican
Eric Barlow
 
Rep HD 04 - Republican
Dan R. Kirkbride
 
Rep HD 06 - Republican
Aaron Clausen
 
Converse County Commissioners
Mike Colling
Rick Grant
 
Converse County Clerk
Karen Rimmer
 
U.S. Senator - Democrat
Merav Ben-David
 
Dem U.S. Rep
Lynnette Grey Bull
 
Glenrock Town Council
John Moulton
Margaret Nunn
 
Rolling Hills Town Council
Bob Sweet
Donna Weaver
 
*These unofficial results are for Converse County only.

