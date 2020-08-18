Unofficial Converse County Primary Election Results (Converse County ONLY)
Cinthia Stimson
The following are the unofficial election results for *Converse County, Aug. 18, 2020 (Converse County results ONLY):
U.S. Senator - Republican
Robert G. Short
U.S. Representative - Republican
Liz Cheney
Rep SD 02 - Republican
Brian Boner
Rep HD 03 - Republican
Eric Barlow
Rep HD 04 - Republican
Dan R. Kirkbride
Rep HD 06 - Republican
Aaron Clausen
Converse County Commissioners
Mike Colling
Rick Grant
Converse County Clerk
Karen Rimmer
U.S. Senator - Democrat
Merav Ben-David
Dem U.S. Rep
Lynnette Grey Bull
Glenrock Town Council
John Moulton
Margaret Nunn
Rolling Hills Town Council
Bob Sweet
Donna Weaver
*These unofficial results are for Converse County only.
