Unofficial Converse County Primary Election Results (Converse County ONLY)

The following are the unofficial election results for *Converse County, Aug. 18, 2020 (Converse County results ONLY):

U.S. Senator - Republican

Robert G. Short

U.S. Representative - Republican

Liz Cheney

Rep SD 02 - Republican

Brian Boner

Rep HD 03 - Republican

Eric Barlow

Rep HD 04 - Republican

Dan R. Kirkbride

Rep HD 06 - Republican

Aaron Clausen

Converse County Commissioners

Mike Colling

Rick Grant

Converse County Clerk

Karen Rimmer

U.S. Senator - Democrat

Merav Ben-David

Dem U.S. Rep

Lynnette Grey Bull

Glenrock Town Council

John Moulton

Margaret Nunn

Rolling Hills Town Council

Bob Sweet

Donna Weaver

*These unofficial results are for Converse County only.