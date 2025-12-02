Update: Pronghorn project pulled from state board agenda pending more comment

The Office of State Land and Investments removed the Pronghorn Hydrogen wind project leases from its agenda last week just before the meeting. Those involved said that was done to provide more time to consider the project. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

The Glenrock Independent ran a full story on the proposed project in the Feb. 5 print edition.

Pronghorn H2, LLC had asked for 45-year-long private and state leases for the wind farm power generation portion of their proposed clean hydrogen fuel facility in Converse County.

This request includes leasing the state-owned Duncan Ranch south of Glenrock and parcels up near the turnoff for Boxelder Canyon. In all, the hydrogen project as proposed would involve 46,000 acres in Converse County near the Natrona County line.

Pronghorn two years ago presented their plan to the Converse County Commission – touting the pros of a clean hydrogen plant on the western edge of the county. While plans regarding building the hydrogen plant known as Pronghorn H2, LLC haven’t changed, the location has – now it is to be located on the eastern side of the county.

Nordex USA and ACCIONA, based in Chicago, are joint owners of the Pronghorn Clean Hydrogen Project. Pronghorn has an office in Douglas.