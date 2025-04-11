Veteran’s Day celebration Nov. 11 at high school

The public is invited to attend a Veterans Day ceremony to honor those who have served in the U.S. military on Tuesday, Nov. 11 at the Glenrock Junior / Senior High School beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Members of the Jesse Martin Post No. 9 American Legion and Legion Auxiliary “are encouraging all military veterans to come and be recognized for their service to our country,” according to officials.

The ceremony will include the posting of the flags, guest speakers from the Legion and Auxiliary, CCSD#2 and members from the community. The GHS choir and band will play musical selections. All veterans will be introduced by their branch of service.

“Please come to honor our heroes – the American veterans who have served our country to protect our freedoms,” said Karla Lee of the American Legion Auxiliary in Glenrock.

Call the high school office at 307-436-9201 for more information.