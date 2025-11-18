Vigor, grit, resolve; GMS shows purple pride

It’s not every week that wrestles get to complete close to home. Glenrock Junior High School grapplers embraced that rare chance last week and pinned several outstanding efforts Nov. 9 at the annual Douglas MS Invitational.

The Herders finished near the middle of the standings which featured competition from all sizes of schools. Sage Valley won the day with 159 points, while GJHS was 11th of 18 squads with a score of 58.

Hundreds of wrestlers were split between two divisions, making things a little more competitive while showing as many stickers as possible to compete in the huge event.

“A” action

Wesston Allen had the best showing of the day after wrestling his way to second place in the 110-pound division. He path started by defeating Karter Guehther (Douglas) via fall at 0:58.

Allen next to care of David Hess (Johnson) by pin in 0:38, and moved into the semifinals where he won by fall over Brian Stuber (Sage Valley at 1:35. He moved on to the championship bout where he was edged in a sudden victory thriller against Krue Melchor (Douglas) 7-4.

At the 145 weight class, Ira Haskell scored two wins and earned fourth in the elite bracket. His run started in a defeat to Wyatt Daniel (McCormick) by a 6-1 decision.

Haskell returned to winning form after that and won by a 10-0 major decision over Cody Behrand (Clear Creek Middle School). He made it two straight after an 8-3 decision over Bridger Elliott (Dean Morgan). He fell short in the third-place match by 1-0 decision to Kain Molina (Gering).

Clayton Helmey showed his strength in the 215 weight class. He won three in a row to capture second place.

Helmey had a setback in the first match in a 9-1 major decision to Bradley Bates (McCormick) but bounced right back to best William Cadwell (Dean Morgan) in a 17-0 technical fall. He added two more wins to that after an 11-3 major decision over William Depue (Laramie Middle School) and pinning Cooper Baumgartner (Carey) at 1:28.

Gabe Paschall went to battle in the 70 weight class where he won two matches and extend forth place. He was denied in the opening match by Riggs Bohannon (Dean Morgan) by fall at 0:16.

Package bounced back to soon two straight. He pinned Rigby Tromble (CY) in 1:56, and next won by a thrilling 11-8 decision against Kaij Koehler. He advanced to the third-place March and was denied by a 15-2 major decision with Riggs Bohannon (Dean Morgan).

Cody Lewis scored a pair of victories at 75 pounds to pin fourth place. After a bye, he won by fall over Jd Rumsey (Laramie) at 0:53.

Lewis fell short on the semifinals with a 14-0 major decision to Hayden Unrein (Wheatland). He rebounded by defeating Moises Vega (Centennial) by fall at 0:26. He was defeated in the third-place match by JD Rumsey (Laramie) in a 13-2 major decision.

Carter Holman didn’t score a top placing in a brutal 100 weight class but did notch some victories. He won by a 3-0 decision over Isaac Reynolds (Dean Morgan) and later pinned Tiegan Allemand (Johnson) at 2:45.

“B” action

Sam Desantis wrestled his way to second place in the round robin clash at 66-70. His victory was by pin against Layton Schmidt (Dean Morgan) in 0:04.

Briley Lopez scored a win at 77-83 at was second. That victory was by fall over Camden Cuellar (CCA) at 0:43.

Brayden Fernandez was second in the 80-82 action. He best Carter Jensen (Alliance) at 0:56.

Jacen Nichols was untouchable in the 83-85 weight class. He came out on top twice to be first overall.

Nichols opened with a pin against Tomas Munoz (CY) in 0:15.b He next room via fall against Spencer Pieri (Dean Morgan) at 0:50.

Collin Gardner owned the 86-93 matchups and was first. He won by fall over Lucrexden Mead (Dean Morgan) in 1:41 and followed that with a pin against Rowan Richey (Alliance) at 1:22.

The clean sweeps continued with Garrison Granaas. He scored two wins and was next at 86-90.

Granaas won by 18-3 tech fall over Ashton Rohrbach (Dean Morgan). That was followed with an impressive 11-5 decision over Tucker Vance (Douglas)

The 95-100 pairings belonged to Ben Sarvey. He had a double take to be first in his round robin

Sarvey started things with a commanding 18-2 tech fall over Isaac Bade (Laramie). He followed that by pinning Corbin Renz (Douglas) at 2:00.

The sweeps continued the Glenrock at 95-97. Clancy Tillard took both of his matches to be first in his group.

Tillard won by fall in the first match over Dylan Moody (Dean Morgan) in 0:14. He followed that by pinning Logan Jones (Alliance) at 0:38.

Lane Saul added two more wins to his record to finish atop the 99-104 battles. He won by fall over Bentley Vallejo (Alliance) at 1:41, and won by 12-0 major decision over Weston Temple (Dean Morgan).

Dylan Pinon’ pinned perfection at 100-105 bouts. He won by fall over Johnny Velhuizen (Douglas) at 2:14 and followed that by pinning Maddoux Clinger (Laramie) in 1:26).

Bryson Gatten schooled another Herder sweep among the 102-107 athletes. He pinned Bridger Schultz (Laramie) at 0:43, and won by’ 7-1 decision over Nikolai Mysierowicz (Dean Morgan).

The pairings at 138-140 was all Mason Dowdy His sweep included a 13-2 major decision over Greyson Jackson (Centennial ), and a win by fall over Bradley Barker (McCormick) at 1:58

Braxton Miller was first in the 207-208 weight class. He won by fall over Palmer Pasman (Laramie) in 1:52, and later pinned Palmer Pasman (Laramie) in 0:37.