Vote Tuesday

Election day is less than a week away, and the town and county could see some new faces in some offices, including on the Glenrock Hospital District Board.

The board, which has had a rough few months with some residents voicing their displeasure and concern about the local clinic’s staff turnover, has two seats up for re-election and four people in the race.

Current board members Kate Anfinson and John Moulton, who is also on the Glenrock Town Council, are running to keep their seats, while DeAnna Bradshaw and Chuck Moore have thrown their hat in the ring, hoping to bring in some new blood and ideas to the hospital district.

“The health center provides patients with quality health care services,” Anfinson said. “It is unfortunate to have turnover and the recruitment and retainment of employees is an important part of meeting the demands of providing health care.”

The clinic has seen 21 staff members, including three providers, leave in the last five years. Records also show that patient numbers are dropping by as much as 25%.

Many residents have spoken out at board meetings about the constant change in staff and providers. Some blame current administrator Melanie Cielinski with creating a toxic work environment and state the board doesn’t seem to care about the stress losing a provider can cause an individual.

“The board has a responsibility to listen to and find solutions to issues including making changes in staffing, organization and structure,” Anfinson said. “The issues are complex and there are no simple solutions.”

Bradshaw and Moore say that listening to the input of the community and what they need would be a step to take in order to improve the image of the clinic. Both have experience in healthcare with Moore as a provider for 45 years and Bradshaw working in various roles in clinics over the past 30 years.

“A successful community clinic needs to determine and meet the unique needs of the community while providing quality and timely services,” Moore said.

Bradshaw also believes that a successful clinic needs quality providers.

“I want to see our community clinic thrive,” Bradshaw said. “If you have no providers you have no clinic.”

Bradshaw would also like to see more transparency with the clinic administrator and board members.

“A hands-on board could help facilitate any issues that come up,” she said. “People would be happier if board members took time to see how the clinic operates and be involved in the clinic.”

Bradshaw ran for a spot on the board four years ago and lost by just a few votes. She’s hoping for a win this year.

Up for re-election is Mike Colling and Rick Grant for county commissioners with Darek Joppru running for one of the two positions available.

Glenrock Town Council members John Moulton and Margaret Nunn are hoping to keep their seats and Bob Sweet and Donna Weaver is on the ballot for the two seats open on the Rolling Hills Town Council.

Glenrock School District has three trustee spots open with Brad Jones, Vicki Widiker and Jared Williams running for re-election and Kirk Lehner is on the ballot for the first time.

Meanwhile, Converse County is experiencing similar numbers as 969 people have already voted in person at the clerk’s office and 1,284 absentee ballots have been returned, with another and 239 sent out but not back yet, election officials said Tuesday.

In total, more than 2,500 people in the county may have voted before the polls open next Tuesday . . . and considering that 4,045 votes were cast in the August primary, Converse County is already over the 50% turnout mark with election day less than a week a way.

The county has 6,055 registered voters, so the primary had a 67% voter turnout, which could easily be surpassed by the time general election voting ends at 7 p.m. next Tuesday.

What that means on a local level, of course, is anyone’s guess but the Douglas City Council, Converse County Commission and Douglas School Board could see some new faces soon.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 7. Early and absentee voting is available at the county clerk’s office through Monday, Oct. 2.