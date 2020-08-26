This weekend: Organizers tout bigger and better sheepherder rendezvous

Event organizers are not letting the coronavirus pandemic stop them from keeping the history of sheepherding alive – the third annual sheepherders rendezvous is set for this weekend in Glenrock, Aug. 27-30.

The celebration will shine a spotlight on the tradition and fading profession of sheepherding, which was once a major industry in Glenrock and other rural areas throughout the world.

The free event will kick off Saturday morning and run through Sunday, and this year it will be held at Glenrock Town Park.

There will be a sheepherding dog trial event, restored sheep wagons to explore, live music, blacksmithing, Dutch oven cooking, and a living history session, as well as several new activities.

More than a dozen vendors will be on site, selling a variety of agriculture, wool and sheep products, and jewelry.

Also on the lineup is a sheep-to-shawl event. Participants can witness the entire process from shearing the sheep to weaving its fur into a shawl.

“This year will be bigger and better,” Rita Redig, event co-organizer, said. The new location is also more convenient for local residents, according to co-organizer Rick Davis.

Although the event officially begins Saturday, there will be a jam session around the campfire Friday at 7 p.m. Another jam session will be held Saturday evening. Glenrock resident and Wyoming Agriculture Hall of Fame inductee Brad Boner will be at the rendezvous to show some of his sheep. Alpacas and goats will also be on hand for attendees to enjoy, too. Sunday at 11 a.m. pastor Neal Hughes from A Man and a Mountain Ministries will lead a non-denominational church service.

Organizers said they will be using signage to encourage attendees to practice social distancing and hand sanitizer will be made available. Face coverings are optional.