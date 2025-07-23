WHAT A RIDE: Longwell ends fantastic rookie season by roping a spot in the National High School Finals Rodeo

Gabby Longwell has been such a success in the Wyoming High School Rodeo Association circuit since making it to Nationals at the junior high ranks, she didn’t feel the pressure most might entering their first year in the big leagues of high school rodeo. She demands her best no matter where she competes and that’s the confidence that carried her to qualifying July 13-19 for the National High School Finals Rodeo held in Rock Springs this year.

Longwell, who just finished her freshman year at Glenrock High School, has now completed her first year of high school rodeo and it was just another success added to her growing resume. She qualified in breakaway roping and enjoyed the opportunity to compete alongside 1,700 other qualifiers from United States, Canada, Australia and Mexico in the largest rodeo in the world.

“For my freshman year I thought it was great . . . just getting the opportunity to go made me happy, she said. “I had two really fast calves but I made the best of it and got them both roped and that’s what I wanted to do.”

That’s the key in breakaway – hope for two successful ropes against some of the best livestock in the country. Longwell did just that in front of thousands of spectators and a live-televised TV and online audience.

“Competing in the largest rodeo in the world was super fun. I was nervous but I don’t think that there is anything wrong with that,” she said. “I just kept telling myself ‘go rope like you know how to . . . I have already accomplished so much this year now let’s just go have fun’.”

Despite a fantastic performance at Nationals, Longwell admitted she had hoped to do even better than she did in her first trip. A month after shining at State to jump into one of the top fourNational-qualifying spots, she was impressive again by finishing in the top eight of both of her runs at 4.43 and 3.55, respectively.

Those efforts allowed her to finish 21st in the world and one place why of making it into the National championship short-on round. Longwell is pleased with how her and her did but said there is more to be done before next season.

“Something I think I want to do better at is to start roping tougher. I truly think that I can, I just have to push myself harder and I’m going to. During the off season – I don’t really know if there is one – time off from roping is hard,” she admitted. “I just strive for it so much and want to get better that I just go rope and better myself for the next run. I think what I could have changed about my most recent run and let’s do it in the next. Rodeo is 90 percent mental and I feel like mental game is huge part of rodeo so I do work on that a lot.”

Longwell wasn’t kidding about not much, if any, of an off-season in her sport. The high school season is less than two months away which means the time is now up start prepping to earn the early points.

“In the fall I feel like it’s the best for me because I have been roping all year and I’m just ready to go and win,” she said. “My expectations for myself is to not second guess myself and believe in myself that I can do and will achieve.”

Longwell had raised her own personal bar in just one season and now demands her best and wants nothing less than making it back to Nationals in the next three years.

“My favorite bible verse is Philippians 4:13 ‘I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me’,” she said. “I live up to it because it will come - just not over night. Hard work does truly pay off. I only team rope and breakaway rope so hopefully next year I punch my ticket for both! I’m truly blessed and excited for what next year is going to bring.”