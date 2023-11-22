Where the Buffalo Roam

Published by Cinthia Stimson on Wed, 11/22/2023 - 01:06

John Sigurdsson photo

Glenrock Main Street stencil art buffaloes adorn Cielinski Way as part of a mural beautification project Nov. 12.

John Sigurdsson photo

Glenrock Main Street members Tina Harper, Candy Benedetta, Megan James, and Jeanne Boord  lay stencils down on the Glenrock bike trail.

John Sigurdsson

Glenrock Independent

