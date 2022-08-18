Who Will it be Now? Nunn leads race for Glenrock’s next mayor

Editor's note: The electronic version of this article has been corrected to reflect a Town Council seat being vacated by Boots Faunce at the end of her term. The two open seats up in this election are those of Roy Kincaid's and Boots Faunce's. The Independent apologizes for the error.

Probably one of the most hotly-contested, local political contests in Glenrock in a very long time is that of the upcoming position of town mayor – and challenger Margaret Nunn took a slight lead over incumbent Bruce Roumell by 26 votes after the primary election Tuesday night.

The unofficial results show Nunn receiving 377 votes, and Roumell garnering 351, following the closure of the polls Aug. 16.

Roumell is running on a platform outlining his numerous accomplishments as mayor. His four-year seat expires this year. Nunn is running to give Glenrock residents a choice for mayor, she said earlier this summer.

There were 10 write-in votes for the head seat, but no names were released by press time. A total of 738 votes were cast for mayor.

According to the polls, it’s still anyone’s game until Nov. 8 for Nunn and Roumell, with this near 50/50 split.

Next up: There are two seats available on Glenrock Town Council – that of incumbent Roy Kincaid and Boots Faunce. If Nunn is elected mayor, an additional council seat will open up and need to be filled, according to Glenrock Town Clerk Tammy Taylor.

Kincaid, Judi Colling, Taylor Mae Flores and Jordann Tile initially were competing for the two available four-year terms, however, Tile withdrew her name prior to the August primary race.

Colling landed the most votes for a council seat with 436; Kincaid earned the second highest favor with 416 votes; Flores received 226 votes. There were 100 write in votes, again, with no names of the write-in candidates available by press time.

A total 1,178 voters turned out to make their choices known for the council seats.