Winterfest: Hometown fun on schedule this weekend with holiday lights contest, Christmas parade, tree lighting, shopping artisan wares, more

Christmas comes alive in Glenrock this time of year, what with sparkling colored lights adoring homes and businesses throughout town, Christmas music playing softly here and there, and the joyous smiles on the faces of children who are doing their best to stay on Santa’s well-behaved list.

Following the family-filled time of the Thanksgiving holiday, Christmas opens its doors wide with the Glenrock Christmas Shoppe opening Nov. 28 and Elevate Glenrock’s Winterfest, which is a full day of activities, shopping and fun on Nov. 29.

Erin Wolfley is Elevate Glenrock’s new executive director, coming onboard in October and overlapping with former director Kim Martin until the beginning of November, when Martin left for her new position as the Glenrock Senior Center activity director.

Wolfley is excited to be serving her community in this capacity just before the holidays.

“(Elevate) has done a really, really good job building up their brand and programs, so it’s easy to step in and carry on their plans,” she said. “(Winterfest) was mostly already set up when I took over.”

HOLIDAY SHOPPING

One of the best things about perusing the items in the Glenrock Christmas Shoppe is finding locally made foods, crafts and treasures.

It opens the day after Thanksgiving at 212 S. 3rd Street. The hours are Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This is the eleventh season for the homegrown holiday store, which boasts on their social media page, “The magic of the season is back at the 11th Annual Glenrock Christmas Shoppe! From Nov. 28 through Christmas Eve, discover local creations, unique gifts, baked goods, and one-of-a-kind treasures — all made right here in Wyoming.”

There are also some fun and games, and prizes to be had.

“Elevate and Main Street always partnered for the downtown Shop Hop where people go from business to business, shopping and looking for the little elf. If they find it, they can scan the QR code and they’re entered to win prizes.

“Shoppers can also bring their receipts from local business to the Elevate / Main Street table at the Christmas market. The first 30 participants will get a shop local bag that’s filled with items from local businesses,” Wolfley explained.

WINTERFEST

Winterfest begins bright and early Nov. 29 with the Deer Creek Market held inside the Rec Center at 412 S. 4th Street.

There will be 28-30 Wyoming vendors available from Glenrock, Douglas and Casper to shop with at the market beginning at 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Then – the moment all are waiting for – the Christmas parade begins at 6 p.m., downtown near Third Street. This will be Santa Claus’ big arrival in Glenrock – via the firetruck, of course – and you won’t want to miss it!

Wolfley said he parade will line up near Town Square.

“. . . then it circles down around the historic Commerce Block and around the Rec Center. Last year and every year before, it’s kept going. But this year, when they get past the Rec Center park, all the floats are going to park down by the Rec Center on either side. It’s gonna turn into a stationary parade, where families can come walk in between the floats and see them up close and take pictures. Then, we’ll have Santa sitting in the little pavilion right there at the Rec Center,” she said.

Following the parade is the lighting of the town’s wonderful holiday tree at Town Hall. Drink hot cocoa, sing carols and watch the magic happen as the tree is lit up!

After the tree lighting, be sure to take a stroll along the walkway between the Chamber of Commerce and Hardware Hank.

“It’s going to be filled with decorated Christmas trees. There’ll be lights hanging (overhead) . . . it’ll be like a parade of lights. People can enjoy seeing it, they can take pictures in front of the trees or the walkway. Also, we are inviting families and businesses – the public – to come decorate a tree there, if they’d like to,” she said.

For folks only able to get out after work, the Deer Creek Market will stay open until 8 p.m.

CCAS Senior Center

There’s a special event happening for young shoppers at the Converse County Aging Services Glenrock Senior Center, also taking place Nov. 29, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to Martin.

Children and families are invited to the thrift store, which will be open at that time for children to shop for parents and family members.

To top it off, there will be a gift wrapping station set up all day, so the youngsters can wrap their gifts on site before they take them home.

“We wanted to be open an extra day to support Shop Small and give people an opportunity to get up there and shop,” Martin said.

LIGHTING CONTEST

The third annual Merry & Bright Christmas Lights competition adds cheerfulness and delight to neighborhoods in and around Glenrock and Rolling Hills.

The contest is founded and sponsored by ECI LLC (Electrical, Controls and Instrumentation). Voting runs Dec. 1–18, with winners announced Dec. 19. Prizes include $500 for first place, $250 for second place and $100 for third place.

Those wishing to enter can do so by visiting https://tinyurl.com/Elevate-Glenrock

And, when you’re out taking in the glorious holiday decorations, be sure to scan the QR codes on contestants’ yard signs to vote for your favorites.

It may just be a very special hometown holiday to remember.

“The board and the last two directors have worked really hard to build Elevate to where it is now. I’m excited to carry their plans and hard work forward. I’m also really looking forward to partnering with the fantastic people with Main Street and Town Square. We have such a fantastic group of people here in Glenrock and I feel lucky to now be a part of that,” Wolfley said.