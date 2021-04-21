Wrestling club triumphs in Wyoming state championship

The Glenrock Wrestling Club triumphed at the Wyoming Amateur Wrestling Association state championship in Casper last weekend, with five members of its team placing first.

Held April 16-18 at the Ford Wyoming Center, the young Glenrock squad faced off against dozens of other larger teams from across Wyoming including Cody, Casper, Worland, Laramie, Riverton and Douglas.

Each day was devoted to a different style of wrestling – free, folk and Greco-Roman.

One member of the 23-wrestler team, Kaylin Dines, earned the coveted triple crown, which is awarded to wrestlers who place first in all three styles in their respective divisions.

“I don’t know of any other female in Glenrock that’s ever done that,” Head Coach Dalton Smith said.

Dines placed first in 12 and under (12U) 65-75-pound folk style, as well as in 70-75-pound free style and 70-pound Greco style.

Wesston Allen placed first in 10U 59 folk and 10U 59 Greco.

Brody Allen placed first in 12U 86 folk style and 12U 86 free style.

And, Blakely Watson placed first in 12U 100-110 folk style and Keltan Stewart placed first in 12U 108 Greco.

As a team overall, Glenrock placed 13th in folk style with 432 points, trailing the Powell and Cody Wrestling Clubs by only one and two points, respectively.

In free style, Glenrock placed 10th and in Greco style, placed 12th.

“I couldn’t be more proud of them. They worked their tails off the entire season,” Smith said.

The young wrestlers exhibited strength and perseverance on the mat and fought through some hard-won matches.

Blakely Watson, in her first round folk championship match, pinned Josephine Becker of Cody in the second period. In her second round match, she pinned Becker in 26 seconds.

Smith also highlighted Wesston Allen’s folk championship match against Anthony Gilbert of Laramie as an awe-inspiring win.

They were tied 2-2 in the third and final period. The referee made a stall call against Gilbert, earning Allen a point.

But Allen, not one to rest on his laurels, got up and scored another point.

Then, with 10 seconds left, Allen executed a takedown against Gilbert, for a final winning score of 6-2.

“He’s a true champion,” Smith said of Allen.

The other Glenrock wrestlers who placed in their respective brackets were Brody Allen (2nd in Greco); Wesston Allen (2nd in free); Cole Barker (6th in folk); Cody Lewis (6th in folk); Cauy Loyd (3rd in folk, 2nd in free); Preston Loyd (6th in free); Austin Potter (6th in folk); Cody Potter (5th in free); Lane Potter (6th in folk and free); Sterling Smith (2nd in folk, 3rd in free, 4th in Greco); Cal Stephens (3rd in folk and free, 6th in Greco); Kelton Stewart (3rd in folk, 2nd in free); Rylee Stewart (3rd in folk, 4th in free, 3rd in Greco); and Nicholas Ticknor (5th in folk).

The Glenrock Wrestling Club comprises wrestlers who are generally much younger than high school age, but many of them typically advance to become star Herder wrestlers at Glenrock Junior/Senior High.

“They’re going to shine and just get better and better,” Smith said, adding, “The future is bright for the wrestling program in Glenrock.”