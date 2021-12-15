Wrestling for the Win
Glenrock High School wrestler Alex Cerny locks his arms around the neck and leg of Douglas wrestler Nolan Smith on Thursday night, Dec. 9, 2021 in the Buffalo High School gymnasium. Cerny won the duel with a pin with 3:42 left in the second period. (Photo by Jessi Dodge / The Buffalo Bulletin)
Jessi Dodge / The Buffalo Bulletin, for the Glenrock Independent
Glenrock Independent
