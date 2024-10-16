XC embraces short race in Casper

Months of chasing personal-best marks in 5K races, the Glenrock High School cross country team embraced the only short race of season in Casper – which provided quite a sprint to regular-season finish line. GHS had four top-20 efforts against all bigger schools at the annual Glen Legler Invitational at Paradise Valley Golf Course in Casper.

There was plenty to chase against a small but speedy field of runners from 4A programs Campbell County, Thunder Basin, Natrona County and conference foe Douglas. It was the last tune up before regionals and State in the next 12 days.

Kennley Blackburn has been an incredible asset among athletes countywide and isn’t finished yet. The freshman was tops on the girls team and 13th overall with a time of 14 minutes, 34.26 seconds.

The Herders embraced the chase as the fastest runner was Ally Wheeler of Natrona County at 12:05.42. It was part of NCHS winning the day with a perfect score of 15.

Gillian Holman’s crossover from volleyball to cross county continues to be a success story. The junior pushed herself all two miles and stopped the watch once for back at 14:59.32.

Newcomer Maggie Halvorsen was next to enter the chute for the Herd. She held tough and completed her first abbreviated varsity race in 16:53.51.

Letterman Lucy Ticknor completed her second race this month when she posted a 17:14.07. She was followed by hard-working teammates Cora Grant in 19:01.26 and Kayla Grant at 20:29.45.

On the boys, GHS standout Owen Partridge got a break from battling the top speedster from Wright but was greeted with even tougher competition from the 4A teams. The sophomore worked just as hard and completed the 3K sprint 11th overall in 11:38.10.

The front of the race was impressive. Kalel Brunaker of Natrona County win the day at 10:08.48.

Second amongst the Glenrock talent was Koi Horn. The freshman enjoyed his first varsity race at difference he ran last year and was 16th overall after he clocked a 12:03.04.

Haiden Ward was in next for the Herders with a Casper time of 12:17.13. Michael Schowengerdt’s first test at the 3K in high school led to a 13:39.54.

Glenrock’s Tim Schuster found his across the finish line in 3:49.32, just ahead of teammate Nick Ticknor at 14:25.32. Lane Repshire followed at 14:56.60 and Manny Coulter posted a 15:21.05.

Next up will be the 3A East Conference Champions. Because of expected inclement weather, the races have been moved up a day to 1 p.m. Oct. 17 in Rawlins.