YOUR THOUGHTS: Myths vs. fact about mental health

TO THE EDITOR:

Outpatient behavioral and mental health services empower wellness, inspire hope and support compassionate care that meets patients where they are. Historic barriers like stigma, fear of judgment and limited access once kept people from seeking mental and behavioral health treatment. Today, that reality is shifting.

Central to this progress are outpatient programs – with care delivered in clinics, outpatient hospital settings, or through virtual telehealth services. Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP) support accessible care; reduce disruption to work, school, family, and housing; help sustain patient engagement; and make early intervention possible.

Myth: “I worry that I may seem weak if I seek help for mental health issues.” Fact: Seeking help is a sign of strength and resilience. Mental and behavioral health treatments can help improve overall health and well-being.

Myth: “I’m concerned I won’t be able to work or attend school during treatment.” Fact: Many outpatient treatment programs offer flexibility to help individuals balance therapy with work and school.

Our team at Wyoming Behavioral Institute offers outpatient virtual and in person therapy for youth and families, and adults. Flexible scheduling and specialty programs tailored to youth are available.

When care follows a patient-centered approach, outcomes improve, patients stay engaged, the risk of readmission decreases, and crises become less frequent. The choice isn’t inpatient vs. outpatient – it’s providing the right support, in the right place, at the right time – driving more sustainable outcomes for patients and communities.



Mike Phillips, CEO,

Wyoming Behavioral Institute, Casper