Your Thoughts: What’s this book’s story?

TO THE EDITOR:
This poem, in honor of National Poetry Month, was inspired by an inscription in a donated book.
What Is Your Story?
By Angel Mizner, CC Libraries
I found you in a cardboard box
donated to the Converse County Library.
At first glance you seem to be
A common older book about the prairie;
Yet, within your covers lies a mystery
An inscription: Rank & Name of a soldier
A Town in Washington State and the date June 10, 1944
What is your Story?
What did you & the soldier experience?
That day is during the Battle of Normandy
And two massacres occurred that day,
One in France & One in Greece,
By the German troops,
860 civilians’ lives slaughter,
Elsewhere 15,000 allies troops killed, wounded, or missing
South of Omaha Beach,
Did you both witness any of these horrors together?
You are in amazing shape for your years
So, maybe you and your soldier never reached the battlefields of Europe.
I still wonder how you ended up in
sleepy, dusty, Wyoming
After over 70 years have passed.
What is your Story?
