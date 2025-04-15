Zdrojewski helps lead Team Wyoming 14UAA to national championship game

Beau Hanson and Braxton Zdrojewski live in different cities and attend separate schools but when it comes to the ice, they are a winning team. After months of competing for the Douglas IceCats, they helped lead Team Wyoming 14UAA to the national championship game.

Hansen and Zdrojewski, of Douglas and Glenrock, respectively, are both eighth graders and skated to an experience that is hard to do on ice. The duo, selected to state’s elite ice hockey team, won all five games at Nationals to reach the title match where only a shoot out could keep them from claiming supremacy.

“It was a mix of excitement, pride and nervousness. Competing at a high level with the support from my teammates and family created motivation. Getting to the championship showed me all the hard work and dedication paid off,” Hansen said. “The tournament was amazing, every game was exciting. Competing against the best teams really pushes you to work harder. It was really a once in a life time experience.”

Zdrojewski said the trip to Kalamazoo, Michigan to face the best competition the country has to offer was rewarding in many ways.

“There were many emotions making it all of the way to the championship. We were super excited, nervous, and everyone was super proud and hyped. The national tournament was super cool for me to get better and get exposure, and to see where we compete (against) teams all across the United States,” he said. “I had one goal in the whole tournament but at least I got on the stat sheet. I was able to have a bunch of fun off ice with all of my friends from various towns in Wyoming.”

Team Wyoming 14UAA was the only team to make it to the championship clash with a loss. The groups incredible run included beating Dubuque (Iowa) Saints 5-2, Spokane (Washington) Jr. Chiefs 4-3, Dubuque 10-2, Alabama (Georgia) Thunder 4-1 and Alabama (Georgia) Fire 6-1.

Hansen, Zdrojewski and teammates faced off against the Nebraska Warbirds for the National championship. Team Wyoming 14UAA was just as impressive by scoring first, never trailed in regulation and leading 3-1 in the final period to skate minutes away from a possible championship.

Nebraska pulled off the impossible. The Warbirds scored twice in the final four minutes to eventually forced an overtime shoot out where they completed the improbable comeback 4-3.

The chance to play for a title was an incredible opportunity for the Converse County boys who made the national team through a tryouts process. It was another milestone to add to their growing hockey resume which started at age 3 when they both learned to skate. They began competing a year later and haven’t stopped since.

They both scored a goal at Nationals, and Hansen got the assist when Zdrojewski found the back of the net. In addition, Hansen, who plays center, was part of a line that only allowed two scores at Nationals.

The journey and experience on and off the ice was something the Converse County duo will never forget.

“It’s always exciting getting to hang out with my teammates on and off the ice because we are from all over the state and don’t get to see each other very often. We have team dinners and usually do a team bonding activity,” Hansen said. “We were able to watch two of Western Michigan’s practices and tour their arena, which was super cool because they made it to the Frozen Four this year and played in the NCAA Championship.”

Zdrojewski has played football, basketball, baseball, wrestling and golf in junior high but nothing beats his passion for hockey.

“The thing that makes hockey the best sport for me is that it rarely ever stops and you are always doing something for your team no matter what you’re doing,” he said.

It’s only a few weeks before tryouts will be held for next year’s Team Wyoming squads. Nothing keeps Hansen and Zdrojewski away from a chance to be on the ice, so they will have socks in their hands soon enough, but they will also have the chance to play summer sports and prepare for the start of their high school sports career in just a few months.

“I am playing spring golf right now. In two weeks we have tryouts for Team Wyoming’s next season. When summer starts, I will be doing the summer lifting program for high school football that will start in the fall,” Hansen said. “I love the speed and intensity of hockey, and at this level it’s fast-paced. At 14U is when you start checking and that adds a lot of excitement to the game . . . and I love to hear my mom cheering from the stands."